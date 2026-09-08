Hawaii's telescope images reveal tiny solar vortices, may power flares

For the first time, researchers have caught tiny vortices spinning on the Sun's surface, thanks to some sharp images from Hawaii's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope.

These swirls pop up at the edges of magnetic zones and might help explain how solar flares get their power from stored energy in magnetic fields.

The vortices themselves are pretty small, between 25 and 170km wide, and move fast, reaching speeds up to three kilometers per second.