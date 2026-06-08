HCLTech and Google Cloud launch Santa Clara AI Innovation Zone
Technology
HCLTech has teamed up with Google Cloud to launch an AI Innovation Zone in Santa Clara.
The goal? To help businesses use artificial intelligence more effectively, from smart workflows to robotics, all powered by Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise.
The space is designed for companies to build and test real-world tech that actually delivers results.
HCLTech CTO: Gemini Enterprise automates tasks
This new zone builds on HCLTech's expanded partnership with Google Cloud announced in March.
According to HCLTech CTO Vijay Guntur, Gemini Enterprise helps automate complex tasks for businesses moving toward smarter operations.
Kevin Ichhpurani from Google Cloud says it's about moving beyond just experimenting with AI; now it's about making a real impact.