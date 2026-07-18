Chinese MMA match between humanoid robots ends in decapitation

The URKL tournament, which kicked off on Thursday, is what EngineAI called the world's first humanoid robot combat league.

EngineAI developed the T800 robots used in this tournament.

The company had introduced these life-sized machines last year, showcasing their ability to perform various mixed martial arts moves such as punches and roundhouse kicks.

Earlier this year, EngineAI invited 32 teams from universities, businesses, and research institutions to compete with its robots in this unique competition.