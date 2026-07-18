Chinese MMA match between humanoid robots ends in decapitation
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, two humanoid robots fought an MMA match in Shenzhen, China. The fight was part of the Ultimate Robot Knock-out Legend (URKL) tournament organized by Chinese robotics company EngineAI. One of the robots, dubbed Matador, lost its head during the match after being kicked by its opponent White Eagle.
Competition
World's 1st humanoid robot combat league
The URKL tournament, which kicked off on Thursday, is what EngineAI called the world's first humanoid robot combat league.
EngineAI developed the T800 robots used in this tournament.
The company had introduced these life-sized machines last year, showcasing their ability to perform various mixed martial arts moves such as punches and roundhouse kicks.
Earlier this year, EngineAI invited 32 teams from universities, businesses, and research institutions to compete with its robots in this unique competition.
Match outcome
Matador's head comes loose during fight
The dramatic moment of the tournament came when White Eagle knocked Matador's head loose.
The video of the incident went viral on social media, with even the Chinese Embassy in Ireland sharing it on X.
Despite losing its head, Matador continued to fight for a while before finally collapsing and losing its head completely.
This unexpected turn has drawn international attention toward the URKL tournament and sparked discussions about AI technology.
AI debates
URKL tournament sparks debate on AI technology, killer robots
The URKL tournament comes at a time when world leaders and AI experts are voicing concerns over autonomous weapons, often referred to as "killer robots."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned about the dangers of lethal autonomous weapons, saying they are morally repugnant and politically unacceptable. He stressed that "if AI is to be powerful, it must be governed."
The URKL tournament provides a platform for people to better understand humanoid robots and their potential future applications.