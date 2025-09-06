Heads up, skywatchers! Total lunar eclipse turns moon red tomorrow

Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse is happening on the night of September 7-8, turning the full moon a dramatic red as it passes through Earth's shadow. 77% of people worldwide will get a chance to see this rare sight, with the main event lasting about 82 minutes and peaking at 5:11pm EDT (21:11 GMT).

Where to see the eclipse If you're in Asia, Australia, Europe, or Africa—you're in luck.

Londoners will see the Moon rise already in eclipse, with totality lasting until 8:52pm BST; Mumbai gets it from 11:00pm to 12:22am IST; and Perth viewers can watch between 1:30am and 2:52am AWST.

The eclipse will not be visible in the Americas.

What causes a blood moon? During totality, sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere and casts a reddish glow onto the moon—a cool effect that happens when an eclipse lines up near the moon's closest point to Earth (perigee), making it look a bit bigger too.

You don't need any special gear—just your eyes—but binoculars or a small telescope can make details pop.