Heads up, skywatchers! Total lunar eclipse turns moon red tomorrow
Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse is happening on the night of September 7-8, turning the full moon a dramatic red as it passes through Earth's shadow.
77% of people worldwide will get a chance to see this rare sight, with the main event lasting about 82 minutes and peaking at 5:11pm EDT (21:11 GMT).
Where to see the eclipse
If you're in Asia, Australia, Europe, or Africa—you're in luck.
Londoners will see the Moon rise already in eclipse, with totality lasting until 8:52pm BST; Mumbai gets it from 11:00pm to 12:22am IST; and Perth viewers can watch between 1:30am and 2:52am AWST.
The eclipse will not be visible in the Americas.
What causes a blood moon?
During totality, sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere and casts a reddish glow onto the moon—a cool effect that happens when an eclipse lines up near the moon's closest point to Earth (perigee), making it look a bit bigger too.
You don't need any special gear—just your eyes—but binoculars or a small telescope can make details pop.
Asia, Australia in spotlight
Asia and Australia are set for prime views since the eclipse hits during their nighttime hours with the moon high overhead.
If you're there, step outside for an unforgettable show!