Heatwaves accelerating faster than global warming, study urges urgent adaptation
Technology
A recent Nature Geoscience study found that heatwaves are speeding up even more quickly than overall global warming.
Just a small rise in average temperature can lead to much longer and more intense heatwaves, putting extra stress on people and the environment.
Researchers say this makes adapting to climate change even more urgent.
Equatorial Africa 35-plus-day heatwaves increase 60-fold
The study warns that places like Southeast Asia and equatorial Africa could see long-lasting heatwaves become up to 60 times more common by 2044, with the 60-times projection stated only for heat waves lasting more than 35 days in equatorial Africa.
Using a new method to track daily temperature impacts, the researchers say their findings underline the urgent need to accelerate adaptation planning.