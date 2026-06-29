Heatwaves and wild weather strain data centers, Zurich report finds
Data centers, the backbone of everything from streaming to gaming, are struggling as global heatwaves and wild weather push their cooling systems and power supplies to the limit.
Blackouts and disruptions are becoming more common, with a Zurich report saying severe weather accounts for nearly one-third of claims in Zurich's US data center builders' risk portfolio.
Many new centers are popping up in places with little climate history, making them even more vulnerable.
First Street finds 79% capacity vulnerable
A whopping 79% of global data center capacity faces risks like floods, fires, or high winds, according to First Street.
To keep up, companies are rolling out advanced cooling tech and real-time monitoring.
NVIDIA's latest AI servers can handle liquid cooling at up to 45 degrees Celsius, seriously impressive for hot climates.
As more centers move into frontier spots like West Texas and Brazil, the race is on to innovate and stay cool in a warming world.