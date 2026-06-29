Heatwaves and wild weather strain data centers, Zurich report finds Technology Jun 29, 2026

Data centers, the backbone of everything from streaming to gaming, are struggling as global heatwaves and wild weather push their cooling systems and power supplies to the limit.

Blackouts and disruptions are becoming more common, with a Zurich report saying severe weather accounts for nearly one-third of claims in Zurich's US data center builders' risk portfolio.

Many new centers are popping up in places with little climate history, making them even more vulnerable.