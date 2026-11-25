Helen Toner says 1 'off' switch cannot shut rogue AI
Shutting down a rogue AI isn't as simple as flipping an "off" switch anymore, says former OpenAI board member Helen Toner.
As AI models get smarter and more independent, Toner told Fox News that we'll need a mix of strategies to handle different threats, because one big emergency stop button just won't cut it.
Helen Toner urges global AI cooperation
Toner also pointed out that regulating AI is tricky, especially when systems aren't under US control or when global cooperation is needed.
She cautioned against turning AI development into a race with China, saying that could make real safety harder to achieve.
Her warning lines up with recent calls from ex-OpenAI researchers for tighter oversight and more teamwork with outside safety experts to keep advanced AI in check.