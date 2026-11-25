Henrijs Dandzbergs launches Polemos Industries to build affordable AI missiles
Henrijs Dandzbergs, a 16-year-old from Latvia, has started Polemos Industries to build affordable, AI-powered precision missiles for the US and its allies.
He is believed to be one of the youngest solo founders to enter Y Combinator.
His goal? Make advanced missiles that are tough against electronic attacks but don't break the bank.
Polemos hopes prototype by December 2026
Dandzbergs got interested in defense tech after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and wants to challenge established firms.
The big challenge is keeping costs low without losing accuracy or reliability.
Polemos hopes to demonstrate a prototype by December 2026, though using AI in weapons does raise some serious ethical questions.
Still, Dandzbergs says he is committed to the project and sees his work as an opportunity to shape the future of military technology.