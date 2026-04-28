Highly sensitive receptor may expand CAR T to solid tumors
Technology
Big news in cancer research: scientists have found a highly sensitive receptor that may help overcome one major barrier to making CAR T therapy work against solid tumors, not just blood cancers.
The trick? A new receptor that helps immune cells spot even tiny traces of certain proteins on tumor cells, something older versions missed.
This could be a game-changer for hard-to-treat cancers like kidney and ovarian cancers.
Updated CAR T detects subtle proteins
By picking up on these subtle protein signals, the updated CAR T cells can target and attack more types of cancer with better precision.
It's a big leap for immune-based treatments and could open the door to more effective options for patients with stubborn solid tumors.