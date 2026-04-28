Highly sensitive receptor may expand CAR T to solid tumors Technology Apr 28, 2026

Big news in cancer research: scientists have found a highly sensitive receptor that may help overcome one major barrier to making CAR T therapy work against solid tumors, not just blood cancers.

The trick? A new receptor that helps immune cells spot even tiny traces of certain proteins on tumor cells, something older versions missed.

This could be a game-changer for hard-to-treat cancers like kidney and ovarian cancers.