Hillsborough meteorite carried amino acids and prebiotic molecules to Earth
Technology
A meteorite landed in Hillsborough, New Jersey, and it's got scientists pretty excited.
Officially named "Hillsborough," this rare space rock is packed with amino acids and prebiotic molecules, the stuff life is made of.
It crashed down on July 16, 2024 with a loud sonic boom that even shook parts of New York City.
Researchers traced meteorite to salty asteroid
Researchers traced the meteorite back to an ancient asteroid that once mixed with salty fluids. Studying it could help us understand how life's building blocks first arrived on Earth.
NASA's Mike Zolensky called these fragments the most pristine meteorites of their specific type known to science. Pretty cool for a rock that crashed through a roof!