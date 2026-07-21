Hindustan Petroleum to launch IoT smart LPG safety devices
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL) is rolling out smart LPG safety devices powered by internet of things technology, aiming to make home cooking safer and a bit more high-tech.
The company plans to launch these devices, which will send real-time alerts if there is a gas leak and let you keep tabs on things remotely, so you can worry less while you cook.
HPCL Navya composite cylinder online sign-up
The HP Navya range is a lightweight, durable composite cylinder. HPCL is also planning to expand its portfolio of IoT-based leak detection safety devices.
You can sign up for the Navya program online with just an ID, making it easy to get started.
Plus, HPCL is improving its distributor network and adding quick-commerce delivery options, so getting your next cylinder should be faster and smoother than ever.