HIVE AI offers evidence based healthcare insights across India
A new AI tool called HIVE (Healthcare Intelligence and Verification Engine) has been developed, aiming to bring more reliable, evidence-based health care information across India.
Created by Dr. Viduthalai Virumbi Balagurusamy and the Honeybee Population Healthcare Foundation, HIVE stands out by blending patient records, medical research, public health data, and current guidelines, all to give clearer, more personalized insights than your average health chatbot.
HIVE aids community health workers' decisions
HIVE is all about catching health issues early and making sure everyone gets better care, especially in areas where resources are tight.
It supports community health workers with smart decision tools for things like maternal health or mental wellness.
Plus, it's free for individuals and affordable for clinics, so technology isn't just for big hospitals anymore.
The goal? Healthier communities all around.