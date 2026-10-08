Hone raises $60 million, reaches $285 million valuation to build AI agents

Instead of using old-school software, Hone wants businesses to switch to its AI "engines" that automate complex work and business operations over the course of weeks or even months, while still keeping humans in the loop when it matters.

Early clients like Cognition and Modal are already trying it out.

Investors joining Hone's board say strong cybersecurity is a must (especially after recent AI tool breaches), and Cognition CEO Scott Wu is also a personal investor in Hone.