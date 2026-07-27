Hong Kong Polytechnic University links fat distribution to brain aging
Turns out, where your body stores fat can impact how your brain ages.
A new study from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, published in Nature Mental Health, analyzed more than 18,000 people's brain scans and cognitive scores.
The researchers found that fat in specific areas affects different parts of the brain tied to movement, emotion, memory, and brainstem.
Visceral fat linked to dementia risk
The study highlights that visceral fat, fat around your organs, is directly linked to white matter damage in the brain.
Since white matter is key for healthy thinking and memory, this raises dementia risk.
Visceral fat also triggers inflammation throughout the body that can reach the brain and cause further harm.
Lifestyle changes can reduce visceral fat
Good news: visceral fat is something you can change.
The researchers suggest making targeted lifestyle tweaks, like eating healthier or staying active, to help protect your brain as you age.