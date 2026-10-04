We might use yeast to build shelters on Mars
What's the story
Building shelters on Mars is a major challenge for future colonizers. The options are either to spend a fortune shipping construction materials from Earth or use a lot of energy to turn Martian soil into bricks. However, scientists in Hong Kong have proposed an innovative solution: a "living" building material made from genetically engineered yeast, gelatin, and sand. This new material can be 3D printed in conditions similar to those on the Red Planet.
Innovative approach
A biological binder that holds granular materials together
The research, published in Chem Circularity, an international Cell Press journal, details a biological binder that holds granular materials together.
The team tested different ratios of yeast, gelatin, and sand to find the best combination for 3D printing.
This new approach could revolutionize how we think about construction on Mars and other planets with harsh environments.
Strength test
The material showed a compressive strength of about 12MPa
The optimized formulation of this new building material showed a compressive strength of about 12 megapascals (MPa).
This is around 170% higher than the control formulation and well within the range of conventional building materials.
Such a high level of strength makes it a viable option for construction on Mars, where structures would need to withstand extreme conditions.