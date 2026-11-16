Hong Kong to deploy 60,000 SmartView AI cameras by 2028
Hong Kong is rolling out 60,000 AI-powered CCTV cameras across the city by 2028 as part of its SmartView project.
Announced over the weekend, the plan aims to boost public safety with tech that can monitor crowds and read license plates.
SmartView credited, residents demand data transparency
SmartView kicked off in 2024 with 5,000 cameras and has already helped solve nearly 2,200 cases and has led to more than 2,800 arrests.
Police Commissioner Joe Chow calls it a "safeguard for law-abiding citizens."
Still, not everyone's convinced: some locals worry about privacy and possible misuse of data.
Residents say officials must be open about their use of the relevant data to maintain transparency.