Honor developing smartphone with 11,000mAh battery in trial production Technology Apr 16, 2026

Honor is gearing up to launch a smartphone with an eye-popping 11,000mAh battery, easily one of the biggest we've seen yet.

The device, currently in trial production and possibly part of the Honor Power series, follows in the footsteps of this year's Honor Power 2 (which already impressed with its 10,080mAh battery and speedy 80W charging).