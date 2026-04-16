Honor developing smartphone with 11,000mAh battery in trial production
Technology
Honor is gearing up to launch a smartphone with an eye-popping 11,000mAh battery, easily one of the biggest we've seen yet.
The device, currently in trial production and possibly part of the Honor Power series, follows in the footsteps of this year's Honor Power 2 (which already impressed with its 10,080mAh battery and speedy 80W charging).
Honor Win series offered 10,000mAh battery
This isn't Honor's first big leap in battery tech. Back in December of the previous year, its Win series brought a hefty 10,000mAh battery and super-fast 100W charging.
It's clear Honor wants your phone to last way longer between charges, and it's not slowing down anytime soon.