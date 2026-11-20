Honor launches Watch 6 Pro with 5,500-nit OLED ceramic bezel
Honor just dropped the Watch 6 Pro, a smartwatch that stands out with its ultra-bright 5,500-nit OLED display and sleek ceramic bezel.
You can grab it in presale starting today for €279/£229 (prices rise afterward), and it's expected to launch on December 31.
Watch 6 Pro 120+ sports modes
The Watch 6 Pro tracks your health with its Intelligent Sense System, offers dual-band GPS for accurate routes, and supports over 120 sports modes. It even has a running coach for real-time tips.
Plus, you get up to 10 days of battery (18 in endurance mode) and easy syncing with Strava, making it great whether you're training hard or just want a stylish daily companion.