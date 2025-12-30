Honor Power 2, an iPhone 17 Pro lookalike, launches January 5
Honor is rolling out its new Power 2 smartphone in China on January 5, and it's turning heads for looking a lot like the iPhone 17 Pro.
What really stands out is its massive 10,080mAh battery—definitely not your average phone power.
The announcement dropped on Weibo, showing off both the design and that huge battery life.
Design, features, and where it fits
You'll get to pick from three colors: Rising Sun Orange, Magic Night Black, or Snow White.
The phone rocks a triple camera setup with a big sensor (think iPhone vibes), runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chip, and offers up to 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB storage. Rumor has it there's a 50MP main camera too.
With all this packed in and its bold look, the Power 2 is clearly aiming to make a strong impression in the market.