Hoomanely's EverBowl uses sensors and AI to detect dog illness
Ever wished you could know if your dog was feeling off before it got serious?
Hoomanely, a Palo Alto startup, currently offers EverBowl, a smart feeding station that uses sensors and AI to spot early signs of health issues in dogs.
It tracks how much your pup eats and drinks, its eating speed, and even its chewing sounds.
If something changes from their usual habits, the connected app gives you a heads-up.
Hoomanely raises $1.8 million to expand wearables
Co-founder and CEO Sai Supriya Sharath explains that changes in eating or drinking are often the first clues when a dog's not well, even before you notice symptoms.
After testing EverBowl with more than 80 dogs (and collecting about 5 million data points), the team spotted early warnings for things like chipped teeth and tick fever.
With $1.8 million in new funding, Hoomanely plans to expand its tech to wearables for tracking movement and hopes to eventually expand to other animals, such as cats, livestock, or horses.