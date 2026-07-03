Hostinger launches AI eCommerce platform in India for small businesses
Hostinger just rolled out a new AI-driven e-commerce platform in India, aiming to make life easier for small businesses selling online.
Everything from inventory, payments, shipping, customer info, and order tracking is managed in one smart dashboard.
With zero transaction fees and plans starting at ₹249 a month, Hostinger is clearly targeting India's fast-growing online market.
Quick links builds pages Kodee guides
The platform comes with Quick Links, an AI tool that builds product pages from your images, complete with descriptions and price suggestions.
There's also Kodee, an AI assistant that guides you through setting up your store and optimizing it for search engines or promos.
India is now Hostinger's biggest market worldwide, with more than 1 million users (nearly 20% of its total).
The company says its local Mumbai data center helps keep things running smoothly for Indian businesses.