Hostinger launches AI eCommerce platform in India for small businesses

Quick links builds pages Kodee guides

The platform comes with Quick Links, an AI tool that builds product pages from your images, complete with descriptions and price suggestions.

There's also Kodee, an AI assistant that guides you through setting up your store and optimizing it for search engines or promos.

India is now Hostinger's biggest market worldwide, with more than 1 million users (nearly 20% of its total).

The company says its local Mumbai data center helps keep things running smoothly for Indian businesses.