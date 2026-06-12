Housing.com launches ChatGPT feature to search for homes conversationally
Housing.com just rolled out a ChatGPT feature that lets you search for homes by simply chatting about what you want.
No more fiddling with endless filters. Just type your needs in plain language, and the site serves up tailored listings.
It's part of a bigger shift where companies are using artificial intelligence to make things easier and more engaging.
Indian real estate platforms adopt AI
With this update, you can refine your preferences or compare properties through an ongoing conversation: Think of it as having a smart assistant for your home search.
Praveen Sharma, CEO of REA India (Housing.com's parent company), says the goal is to simplify every step of finding a place using advanced tech.
The move highlights how real estate platforms are jumping on AI tools to make searching smoother and more accessible across Indian cities.