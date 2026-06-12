Housing.com launches ChatGPT feature to search for homes conversationally

Indian real estate platforms adopt AI

With this update, you can refine your preferences or compare properties through an ongoing conversation: Think of it as having a smart assistant for your home search.

Praveen Sharma, CEO of REA India (Housing.com's parent company), says the goal is to simplify every step of finding a place using advanced tech.

The move highlights how real estate platforms are jumping on AI tools to make searching smoother and more accessible across Indian cities.