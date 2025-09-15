Next Article
How AI chatbots are reshaping our spiritual journeys
AI chatbots are increasingly influencing how people connect with their faith. Apps like Bible Chat (over 30 million downloads) and Hallow (which topped the App Store in 2024) help users explore religious texts.
For many, these digital tools make spiritual guidance more accessible.
Chatbots can help those without access to traditional religious spaces
Rabbi Jonathan Roman sees chatbots as a way for those without easy access to traditional religious spaces to explore faith.
But experts like Professor Heidi Campbell warn that these bots often just reflect what users want to hear, not true spiritual advice.