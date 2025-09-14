What is smart dust? How it can help in surveillance

Each sensor, called a "mote," tracks things like temperature, humidity, light, sound, or air quality. They send this info wirelessly to a central hub for real-time analysis. Thanks to recent breakthroughs in nanotech and new materials like graphene, motes keep getting smaller and more efficient.

Smart dust market and ethical concerns

Smart dust was already about a $115 million market in 2022 and could top $390 million by 2032.

It's popping up in precision farming, medical diagnostics, infrastructure monitoring—even defense surveillance.

But with all that data floating around invisibly, there are growing concerns about privacy and how this tech might be used behind the scenes.