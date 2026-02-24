How AI is helping small farmers boost productivity, incomes
BAIF Development Research Foundation, a Pune-based organization, is using AI to help small Indian farmers boost their incomes and productivity.
They spoke and participated in a roundtable at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and described AI initiatives they are using on the ground, which aim to make farming smarter and more resilient, especially for those working with limited land.
BAIF's tools offer local advice on soil care, water use
Think smart collars for livestock that track animal health in real-time, so farmers get instant alerts about issues like disease or nutrition.
For crops, BAIF's tools offer local advice on soil care and water use, helping reduce chemical usage.
In Baramati, the Agriculture Development Trust, teaming up with Microsoft and Oxford University, has already bumped sugarcane yields by up to 30%.
Technology aiming to make farming both profitable and future-ready
With most Indian farmers owning just a few acres and facing unpredictable weather, these AI tools could be game-changers.
BAIF says that with the right support—including technology and advisory support—one well-managed acre could bring in ₹10 lakh a year.
It's technology aiming to make farming both profitable and future-ready.