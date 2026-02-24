How AI is helping small farmers boost productivity, incomes Technology Feb 24, 2026

BAIF Development Research Foundation, a Pune-based organization, is using AI to help small Indian farmers boost their incomes and productivity.

They spoke and participated in a roundtable at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and described AI initiatives they are using on the ground, which aim to make farming smarter and more resilient, especially for those working with limited land.