Apple Podcasts to let you switch between audio, video seamlessly

Apple is set to upgrade its Podcasts app with a new feature that will let users seamlessly switch between audio and video podcasts. The update will use the company's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. The new feature is aimed at improving user experience by allowing them to quickly toggle between formats, without having to leave the app or search for content on other platforms.

Enhanced features Offline viewing and horizontal video support Along with the seamless switching, Apple will also allow users to download video versions of a podcast for offline viewing. The new feature will enable listeners to switch to a horizontal video version of the podcast while listening to an audio show. This way, users can enjoy their favorite content even when they are not connected to the internet.

Market strategy The rise of video podcasts The shift toward video podcasts is growing, with platforms like YouTube reporting over a billion monthly viewers for podcasts. Spotify is also investing heavily in this space, while Netflix has started producing its own original podcasts and licensing shows from Spotify and iHeartMedia. By offering seamless audio-video switching, Apple hopes to keep users from jumping to other platforms for their favorite shows.

Testing phase Availability and testing The new features for Apple's Podcasts app will officially launch this spring. However, they will be available for testing starting today as part of betas for iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and also visionOS 26.4. The web version of the Podcasts app will also get HLS video support during the same period.

