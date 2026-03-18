How data centers like Yotta D1 power AI tools

Ever wondered what keeps AI tools like ChatGPT running so smoothly? It's all about powerful data centers filled with GPU-packed servers that handle massive calculations every second, making your chats, searches, and content creation possible.

Yotta D1 in Greater Noida is a standout example Yotta D1 in Greater Noida is a standout example.

This huge facility spans multiple floors and can host 5,000 server racks, all kept cool with smart aisle layouts and advanced water cooling.

With a reported IT load capacity of 28.8 MW, it's built to handle serious AI workloads.

Safety and uptime are top priorities To keep things safe and running 24/7, Yotta D1 uses biometric entry, 24/7 CCTV monitoring, automatic fire suppression systems, and backup power systems (UPS, diesel generators and an on-site substation) designed to sustain operations for up to 48 hours during an external grid outage.