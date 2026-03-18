How data centers like Yotta D1 power AI tools
Ever wondered what keeps AI tools like ChatGPT running so smoothly?
It's all about powerful data centers filled with GPU-packed servers that handle massive calculations every second, making your chats, searches, and content creation possible.
Yotta D1 in Greater Noida is a standout example
Yotta D1 in Greater Noida is a standout example.
This huge facility spans multiple floors and can host 5,000 server racks, all kept cool with smart aisle layouts and advanced water cooling.
With a reported IT load capacity of 28.8 MW, it's built to handle serious AI workloads.
Safety and uptime are top priorities
To keep things safe and running 24/7, Yotta D1 uses biometric entry, 24/7 CCTV monitoring, automatic fire suppression systems, and backup power systems (UPS, diesel generators and an on-site substation) designed to sustain operations for up to 48 hours during an external grid outage.
Data center anchors northern India's 1st hyperscale data center park
Opened after a major investment, Yotta D1 anchors northern India's first hyperscale data center park, spanning six buildings with room for 30,000 racks.
Its dedicated substation and multiple fiber links mean faster connections for everything from streaming to smarter online tools you use every day.