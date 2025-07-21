How did the universe's structures form? New theory explains
Scientists led by Raul Jimenez at the University of Barcelona have a fresh take on how cosmic structures—like galaxies and stars—first formed.
Instead of relying on mysterious, hypothetical fields, they suggest the universe started in a flat vacuum state (called De Sitter space), which naturally creates gravitational waves that eventually build everything we see.
Universe's structure can be explained without any extra ingredients
This new idea says gravity and quantum mechanics alone could explain the universe's structure—no need for extra, unproven ingredients.
As Jimenez puts it, "We're not adding speculative elements, just showing that gravity and quantum mechanics may be enough."
If future observations back this up, it could make our understanding of the cosmos much simpler—and way more grounded in real physics.