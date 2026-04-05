What are Artemis 2 astronauts eating in space?

NASA recently shared a video from the Orion spacecraft on its Artemis II lunar mission. The footage features astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen enjoying a meal in microgravity. To the delight of many, Commander Wiseman confirmed that even on a Moon mission, space has mac and cheese.

Microgravity meals How do they eat in space? In microgravity, where people and objects seem weightless, eating becomes a complicated engineering challenge. This is because there's no gravity to keep food on a plate. So, all food is stored in sealed plastic or metallic pouches. Koch, who spent almost a year on the International Space Station (ISS), explained most meals are rehydrated by adding water to dried food until it absorbs moisture and becomes edible again.

Safety precautions NASA's menu for the Artemis 2 mission In a spacecraft, crumbs don't fall; they float. These tiny particles can enter an astronaut's eye or get sucked into sensitive equipment and cables, causing a short circuit. That is why food like the spicy green beans and macaroni shown by the Artemis II crew must be stable and crumb free. NASA has also ensured that their menu is far from boring, with 189 unique items including barbecued beef brisket and mango salad.

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