How 'friendly bacteria' can help your body fight cancer
Technology
Researchers at IISER-Kolkata have developed special "friendly bacteria" that help the body fight cancer from the inside.
These engineered probiotics, part of their ReSET project, can spot tumors and wake up the immune system to attack them—especially by targeting tricky T regulatory cells that usually block regular treatments.
Team's work to be showcased at iGEM Grand Jamboree 2025
The team worked closely with doctors, cancer survivors, and NGOs to make sure their therapy is both effective and practical for real people.
Their 11-member group is set to present this breakthrough at the iGEM Grand Jamboree 2025 in Paris, putting Indian innovation in synthetic biology on the global stage.