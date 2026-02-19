How Meta's AI is helping Indians in their daily lives

Doctors are using Meta 's AI to spot tumors and analyze scans in seconds instead of hours. In the fields, agri-startups like CropIn use AI for crop monitoring, weather updates, and disease alerts—even in areas with patchy internet.

In education and communication

Meta has released speech recognition for more than 1,600 languages and teamed up with India's AI Kosh to bring datasets in 10 major Indian languages.

Voice-first systems are also helping around 20 million Indians with disabilities—turning textbooks into audio or offering career advice.

Real-time voice translation could be a big deal in such a multilingual country.