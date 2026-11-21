Astronomers can calculate the paths of ancient solar eclipses, even without written records.

This ability makes eclipses one of nature's most accurate timestamps.

For instance, a total solar eclipse occurred over northern Egypt on April 1, 2471 BC, during the era of great pyramid builders.

Archaeoastronomer Giulio Magli suggested this event might explain Pharaoh Shepseskaf's departure from tradition in building a massive rectangular tomb at South Saqqara instead of a pyramid.