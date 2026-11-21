A solar eclipse might help rewrite history of ancient Egypt
What's the story
A total solar eclipse will take place in Egypt on August 2, 2027. The celestial event will cross the country, including Luxor, and cast some of ancient Egypt's most iconic monuments into darkness. Totality in Luxor will last for over six minutes. The timing of this future eclipse has prompted scientists to look back at past eclipses as potential historical markers for dating significant events, including the reign of Pharaoh Ramesses II (also known as Ramesses the Great).
Astronomical evidence
An ancient eclipse over northern Egypt
Astronomers can calculate the paths of ancient solar eclipses, even without written records.
This ability makes eclipses one of nature's most accurate timestamps.
For instance, a total solar eclipse occurred over northern Egypt on April 1, 2471 BC, during the era of great pyramid builders.
Archaeoastronomer Giulio Magli suggested this event might explain Pharaoh Shepseskaf's departure from tradition in building a massive rectangular tomb at South Saqqara instead of a pyramid.
Historical interpretation
The biblical account of a solar eclipse
A passage in the Old Testament book of Joshua describes a celestial event where the Sun and Moon appeared to stop in the sky.
Some researchers have suggested this could refer to an annular solar eclipse on October 30, 1207 BC.
If true, it could be the earliest recorded solar eclipse with a specific date and may help refine the timeline of Ramesses II's reign.
Chronological alignment
Tying the eclipse to Merneptah's reign
The Merneptah Stele, a large inscribed granite monument from the fifth year of Pharaoh Merneptah's reign, mentions an Egyptian military campaign in Canaan and Israelites.
Egyptologists generally date Merneptah's reign to around 1,213-1,203 BC, placing his fifth year around 1,209/1,208 BC.
Using calculations that considered Earth's rotational changes over millennia, researchers identified an annular eclipse visible from Canaan for five minutes on October 30, 1207 BC.
This could be used as fixed astronomical date to refine chronology of Egyptian pharaohs.
Reign speculation
Implications for understanding Ramesses II's reign
If the biblical passage does describe this event, it could help date Ramesses II's reign.
The researchers suggest he ruled from around 1,276 BC to 1,210 BC, with a margin of error of about a year.
This is slightly different from the conventional dates of 1,279-1,213 BC used by the British Museum.