What is Baal Aadhaar card and how to get it

Mar 20, 2023

Baal Aadhaar card can be availed for kids in the 0-5 age group

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues a Baal Aadhaar card for children below the age of five. It is equivalent to Aadhaar cards for adults. However, it only requires the personal and demographic details of a kid. Biometric data is not gathered for children in the 0-5 year age group. Here's how you can get a Baal Aadhaar card for your wards.

Why does this story matter?

UIDAI allows residents to enroll kids in the Aadhaar database with minimal paperwork.

A Baal Aadhaar card is helpful for infants in more than one way. It helps verify a child's identity at the time of school admission.

Furthermore, it can be utilized as residential proof of the kids. The card also serves as a kid's identification document while traveling via rail, flight, etc.

Children need to update biometrics when they turn 5

To enroll your child (between 0-5 age group) in Baal Aadhaar, you are obligated to provide your Aadhaar number, along with the infant's birth certificate and photograph. The UID will be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph. The children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris, and facial photographs when they turn 5 and 15.

Here's how to register for a Baal Aadhaar card online

Head to the myAadhaar portal, and click 'Book an Appointment.' Book at UIDAI or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Next, log in using your registered mobile number/email address, and enter the captcha code and OTP. Choose the appointment date. Visit the Aadhaar center on the decided date to complete the procedure. You'll receive the Baal Aadhaar card within 60 days at your postal address.

Parents can also take the offline route

You can also apply for a Baal Aadhaar card via offline mode. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra and ask for the related form from the representative. Enter your Aadhaar card details, along with supporting documents for the kid. Post-submitting the form, you will get an acknowledgment slip. The Baal Aadhaar card will be posted to your address within 60 working days.

How to check/track the status of the Baal Aadhaar card?

Once you have applied for the Baal Aadhaar card, you can check/track its status via the UIDAI website. Click on the myAadhaar portal and select "Check Enrolment & Update Status." Now, enter your enrolment ID (or SRN/URN). The EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment acknowledgment slip. Now, enter the captcha code, to check the status of the Baal Aadhaar card.