WhatsApp now lets you operate multiple accounts on Business app
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new multi-account feature for its Business app on Android. The update allows users to manage two different business numbers on the same device without needing a second phone. This is a major upgrade from the previous system, where users of WhatsApp Messenger had to install WhatsApp Business as a workaround if they needed another account, or business users had to rely on a second device.
Account setup
Checking availability of the multi-account feature
To check if the multi-account feature is available, users can open WhatsApp Business, select the overflow menu and then tap "Settings."
If they see a "+" button next to their account name, the feature is available.
Tapping this button lets users add a second account by entering another phone number and confirming it with a verification code.
Seamless transition
Switching between 2 accounts
Once both accounts are set up, users can easily switch between them by tapping the overflow menu in the Chats tab and selecting "Switch accounts."
This feature supports a maximum of two accounts. Users can also see activity on the idle account but need to switch to read their conversations.
Feature rollout
Rollout status of the new feature
The multi-account feature is currently available to some beta testers who have updated their apps from the Google Play Store.
WhatsApp is gradually rolling out this feature, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks.
However, there is no official timeline for when it will be available to all users in the stable version of the app.