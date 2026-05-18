How to apply Instagram's Lofi Dusk filter in your Stories

Instagram has a new AI-powered visual effect filter called Lofi Dusk. The innovative feature transforms the lighting, shadows, and background aesthetics of photos into a darker cinematic look with high contrast and rim lighting. The filter is currently available for use in Instagram Stories via the Restyle tool or the effect search section. Here's how you can use it.

Step-by-step guide Using the Restyle feature To use the Lofi Dusk filter with the Restyle feature, open the Instagram app and swipe right from the home screen to access Stories. Then, select a photo from your gallery and tap on the Restyle icon at the top of your screen. From there, you can find and apply the Lofi Dusk filter from a range of options available. After applying it, just wait for AI processing to finish before saving or sharing your edited image.

Alternative method Accessing via effect browser If you don't have access to the Restyle feature, you can still use the Lofi Dusk filter via Instagram's effect browser. Just open the Instagram Story camera and swipe through the effects carousel until you see Browse effects option. Tap on it, search for "Lofi Dusk," and select it from search results. You can then upload an existing photo or take a new one with this unique effect applied.

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