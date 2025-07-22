How to use 'Ambient Mode' on your devices

Ambient mode on smart displays converts your device into a dynamic, informative screen when not in use. The feature, as we've seen, can show useful information such as weather updates, calendar events, and photos. By making proper use of ambient mode, you can improve the capabilities of your smart display and make it more useful in your day-to-day life. Here's how.

Personalization Customize display settings for personalization Further customizing the display settings lets you tailor the ambient mode as per your liking. You can select what kind of information you want to see, be it news headlines or personal photos. You can also adjust brightness and color settings to create a visually pleasing experience that matches your surroundings.

Smart integration Integrate with smart home devices Integrating ambient mode with other smart home devices also makes it more useful than ever. You can have it configured to display live feeds from security cameras or control smart lights directly from the display. All of this makes managing various aspects of your home much more convenient, not to mention centralized.

Timely alerts Use for scheduled reminders and alerts Setting up scheduled reminders and alerts through ambient mode guarantees you never miss important tasks or appointments. The display can serve as a window to show upcoming events from your calendar or remind you about daily routines like watering plants or taking medication. This way, you'll stay organized throughout the day.

Visual appeal Display artworks for aesthetic appeal Using ambient mode to showcase artworks brings in an aesthetic touch into any room. Most smart displays provide options to choose famous paintings or digital art collections that rotate from time to time. It not only beautifies your space but also gives you a calming visual experience.