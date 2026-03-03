Chandra Grahan today: When, where, how to watch in India

The first lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan, will be visible today. The celestial event is expected to be witnessed by nearly 40% of the world's population. During this astronomical phenomenon, the Moon will turn red, a sight commonly referred to as a "Blood Moon." The last total lunar eclipse until late 2028, it promises to be a spectacular sight for stargazers across India.

Duration Duration of the eclipse The Chandra Grahan will last for a total of five hours and 39 minutes. This includes all eclipse phases from start to finish. The totality phase, when the Moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow, will last for 58 minutes. The penumbral phase will last for 2 hours and 12 minutes, and partial phase for 2 hours and 29 minutes. In India, the eclipse will be visible only during its final phase due to late moonrise timings in different regions.

City-wise timings Best views in these states In major Indian cities like Delhi (6:22PM), Mumbai (6:42PM), Bengaluru (6:24PM), and Chennai (6:18PM), the lunar eclipse will be visible shortly after moonrise. The eastern and northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and West Bengal will have a better view due to earlier moonrise.

