Chandra Grahan today: When, where, how to watch in India
What's the story
The first lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan, will be visible today. The celestial event is expected to be witnessed by nearly 40% of the world's population. During this astronomical phenomenon, the Moon will turn red, a sight commonly referred to as a "Blood Moon." The last total lunar eclipse until late 2028, it promises to be a spectacular sight for stargazers across India.
Duration
Duration of the eclipse
The Chandra Grahan will last for a total of five hours and 39 minutes. This includes all eclipse phases from start to finish. The totality phase, when the Moon is completely covered by Earth's shadow, will last for 58 minutes. The penumbral phase will last for 2 hours and 12 minutes, and partial phase for 2 hours and 29 minutes. In India, the eclipse will be visible only during its final phase due to late moonrise timings in different regions.
City-wise timings
Best views in these states
In major Indian cities like Delhi (6:22PM), Mumbai (6:42PM), Bengaluru (6:24PM), and Chennai (6:18PM), the lunar eclipse will be visible shortly after moonrise. The eastern and northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and West Bengal will have a better view due to earlier moonrise.
Guidance
Tips to watch the celestial event
For the eclipse, choose a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon and minimal light pollution. Binoculars/small telescopes can enhance your viewing experience by making the Moon's changing phases more vivid. The penumbral phase will begin at 2:14pm, while partial eclipse will start at 3:20pm. The total lunar eclipse will start at 4:34pm with maximum eclipse occurring at 5:03pm. The total phase ends at 5:32pm, and the eclipse ends completely at 6:48pm. Finally, penumbral phase ends at 7:53pm.