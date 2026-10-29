HP demonstrates Indigo 6K+ with up to 33% throughput increase
HP is demonstrating its Indigo 6K+ digital printing press at LOUPE India 2026, happening now in Greater Noida.
The big news? This machine is built for speed: its Enhanced Productivity Mode can increase press speed and throughput by up to 33%, perfect for quick-turnaround jobs and shorter production runs, more product variations, and faster turnaround requirements.
HP highlights SmartControlSystem and Nio v1.2
The Indigo 6K+ comes with HP's SmartControlSystem, so it needs less hands-on work and handles everything from pressure-sensitive labels to shrink sleeves.
HP also showed off Nio v1.2, an upgraded AI tool that makes managing print jobs easier.
More features are on the way too, like better workflow automation and color control to keep things running smoothly.
Plus, HP gave a sneak peek of its super-fast Indigo V12 press for bigger print runs.