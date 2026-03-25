HP introduces local AI to make devices smarter
HP just introduced HP IQ, a new feature that enables more artificial intelligence to run locally on devices, reducing reliance on the cloud while retaining a hybrid model for certain workloads.
This move is all about cutting costs and making AI faster and more efficient.
Imran Chaudhri, who worked on Humane's AI Pin, says local AI isn't just good for privacy: it's actually essential for keeping things affordable and smooth.
How HP IQ works
HP IQ is designed to help your devices connect and interact seamlessly, including some non-HP devices.
The rollout will start with better connectivity, followed by new hardware built for this system.
HP is also teaming up with Google and Qualcomm so even non-HP devices can get in on the action, helping expand access to smarter tech beyond HP devices.