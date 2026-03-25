HP IQ AI comes to help you work smarter
Technology
HP just announced HP IQ, a smart on-device AI designed to handle things like file searches and meeting planning (designed to run locally when connectivity is limited and to route tasks to the cloud only under enterprise policy).
Alongside, they rolled out more than 30 new business laptops at their Imagine event in New York, all aimed at making hybrid work smoother and faster.
New laptops powered by Intel, AMD, Qualcomm
HP IQ promises to automate repetitive tasks so you can focus on what matters, with early access coming spring 2026.
The new laptop lineup features models powered by Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm chips (some even have built-in 5G) and is built for everyone from small businesses to power users.
HP said the goal is to help people work smarter and more efficiently.