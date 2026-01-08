HP just turned a keyboard into a full-blown AI PC
At CES 2026, HP revealed the EliteBoard G1a—a super slim, 12mm-thick keyboard that's actually a full Windows Copilot+ PC.
Weighing just 750g, this "keyboard computer" runs on AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series chips and packs an NPU for speedy local AI tasks.
It's already snagged a CES Innovation Award.
What makes it cool?
EliteBoard G1a isn't just about saving desk space—it can drive multiple 4K monitors via USB4 and has built-in audio and connectivity.
Security is solid too, with HP Wolf Security and a lockable tether for shared or hybrid workspaces.
It'll hit HP's website in March 2026; price is still under wraps.
Bonus: The perfect monitor to match
HP also dropped the Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor—think pro-level color accuracy with IPS Black and Neo: LED tech, plus Thunderbolt 4 support for fast charging (up to 140W).
If you're after a clean setup with crisp visuals, this duo could be your new go-to.