You get a sharp 3K OLED touchscreen with up to a 120Hz variable refresh rate and full DCI-P3 color coverage for vibrant visuals.

There's Wi-Fi 7 onboard, plus all the ports you'd expect (USB-C/A, HDMI 2.1, and microSD).

The battery is hefty at 99Wh and charges fast with the included GaN charger.

Available in Eclipse Gray, it starts at ₹549,999 on HP's online store.