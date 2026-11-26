HP launches OmniBook Ultra 16 AI claiming up to 1-petaflop
HP just launched the OmniBook Ultra 16 AI, a powerhouse laptop built for developers, creators, and professionals.
It runs on NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X platform with NVIDIA Blackwell RTX integrated graphics, claiming to deliver up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance and handling up to 128GB unified memory, so it's ready for heavy-duty creative or coding work.
OLED 3K touchscreen, ₹549,999 starting price
You get a sharp 3K OLED touchscreen with up to a 120Hz variable refresh rate and full DCI-P3 color coverage for vibrant visuals.
There's Wi-Fi 7 onboard, plus all the ports you'd expect (USB-C/A, HDMI 2.1, and microSD).
The battery is hefty at 99Wh and charges fast with the included GaN charger.
Available in Eclipse Gray, it starts at ₹549,999 on HP's online store.