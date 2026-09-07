Huawei and Xiaomi launch foldables September 7 to raise prices
Technology
Huawei and Xiaomi are dropping their latest foldable phones on September 7, 2026, right before Apple is expected to reveal its own foldable device.
With global smartphone shipments likely to decline 14% this year, Chinese brands are shifting focus from budget models to premium foldables in order to raise their average selling prices.
Huawei LogicFolding and Xiaomi Xring O3
Huawei's Mate XT 2 stands out with its trifold design and LogicFolding chip design philosophy.
Xiaomi's 18 Fold goes for a passport-style look and uses homegrown tech like the Xring O3 processor.
These launches are set to heat up competition, especially with Apple jumping in soon at a price tag expected to be more than $2,000, making foldables the next big thing to watch.