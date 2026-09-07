Huawei debuts Mate X2 trifold with inward-folding 10.2-inch display
Technology
Huawei just dropped the Mate XT 2 in China, its third trifold phone, now with an inward-folding design.
This new design keeps the 10.2-inch display safer when closed and fixes the screen exposure issues from earlier models.
Under the hood, you get a Kirin 9050 Pro chip and a three rear camera setup.
Mate XT 2 privacy OLED China-only
The Mate XT 2 is Huawei's first with a privacy OLED display, so your screen is harder to peek at from the side.
It also boasts improved water resistance and comes in a version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The price starts at ¥19,999 (about $3,000), but for now it's only available in China.
Meanwhile, Samsung is still working on a follow-up to the Galaxy Z TriFold.