Huawei FreeClips earbuds launch in India
Huawei just dropped its new FreeClips earbuds in India for ₹14,999.
These buds stand out with a cool C-bridge design that keeps the speakers outside your ear, so you stay aware of what's happening around you.
While there's no active noise cancelation, the AI-powered mic system helps cut down background noise during calls.
You'll also get balanced sound thanks to 10.8mm dual-magnet drivers and dynamic bass tech.
Dual-device connectivity and gesture controls across platforms
FreeClips offer up to 8 hours of playback (36 with the case), and a quick 10-minute charge gets you 3 more hours—handy for busy days.
You can swap either earbud between ears and even answer calls with head gestures.
They connect to two devices at once and work across iOS, Android, and Windows.
Available in Beige, Purple, or Black on Amazon India and rtcindia.net if you want something different from your usual earbuds.