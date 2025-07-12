Huawei FreeClips earbuds launch in India

Dual-device connectivity and gesture controls across platforms

FreeClips offer up to 8 hours of playback (36 with the case), and a quick 10-minute charge gets you 3 more hours—handy for busy days.

You can swap either earbud between ears and even answer calls with head gestures.

They connect to two devices at once and work across iOS, Android, and Windows.

Available in Beige, Purple, or Black on Amazon India and rtcindia.net if you want something different from your usual earbuds.