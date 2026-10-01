Huawei launches Mate 90 series showcasing innovation amid US curbs
Huawei just dropped its new Mate 90 smartphones, running on HarmonyOS 7 and premium models, including the Mate 90 Pro Max, are powered by Huawei's Kirin 9050 Pro chip with "LogicFolding" tech for better performance.
This launch is Huawei's way of showing it can still innovate, even with tough US restrictions on advanced chips.
Prices start at 5,999 yuan and go up to 9,999 yuan.
Huawei doubles down on China chipmaking
With US curbs on shipments of advanced semiconductors making things tricky, Huawei is doubling down on building its own semiconductor tech at home.
Huawei consumer business chief Richard Yu admits that getting enough advanced chips in China isn't easy.
Still, while China's domestic smartphone shipments fell 7% year-on-year between January and August, Huawei's shipments actually jumped by 13%.
Even though rising memory and component costs have pushed up phone prices for Chinese smartphone makers (and dropped Huawei's average selling price by 14.7%), the company seems determined to keep moving forward.