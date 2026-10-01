Huawei launches Mate 90 series showcasing innovation amid US curbs

Huawei just dropped its new Mate 90 smartphones, running on HarmonyOS 7 and premium models, including the Mate 90 Pro Max, are powered by Huawei's Kirin 9050 Pro chip with "LogicFolding" tech for better performance.

This launch is Huawei's way of showing it can still innovate, even with tough US restrictions on advanced chips.

Prices start at 5,999 yuan and go up to 9,999 yuan.