Huawei launches Mate X2 tri-fold with Kirin 9050 Pro
Huawei just dropped the Mate XT2, a tri-fold smartphone powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro chip.
You can fold it down so it remains compact when folded or open it out into a tablet, pretty slick if you like flexibility.
This move comes as Huawei tries to keep its lead in China's foldable phone scene, especially with Apple and Xiaomi stepping up their game.
Huawei says 42% performance boost
The Mate XT2 is faster and more efficient than before, thanks to some serious upgrades under the hood.
It has a tougher hinge, better water resistance, an optional privacy display mode designed to reduce viewing angles, making it harder for people nearby to see on-screen content, and improved cameras.
Huawei says it runs 42% better than its predecessor, pretty impressive for multitaskers and tech fans alike.