Huawei plans 1.4-nanometer chips by 2031 using Tau scaling law

He Tingbo introduced LogicFolding for Kirin

Instead of the usual "make everything smaller" approach, Tau Scaling Law focuses on speeding up how signals move inside the chip to make things faster overall.

He Tingbo, who leads Huawei's semiconductor division, introduced this idea at a big tech conference in Shanghai.

They're planning to use a fresh design called LogicFolding in their next Kirin chips: think less internal wiring and more efficiency.

Over the past six years, Huawei has already rolled out hundreds of these innovative chips for everything from smartphones to AI computing, showing they're serious about staying competitive worldwide.