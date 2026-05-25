Huawei plans 1.4-nanometer chips by 2031 using Tau scaling law
Huawei just shared its bold plan to make super-advanced chips with a 1.4-nanometer transistor density by 2031, even though US restrictions are making it tough for China to get top-tier chip-making equipment.
The company's new strategy centers on something called the Tau Scaling Law, which is all about boosting chip performance without shrinking transistors even further.
He Tingbo introduced LogicFolding for Kirin
Instead of the usual "make everything smaller" approach, Tau Scaling Law focuses on speeding up how signals move inside the chip to make things faster overall.
He Tingbo, who leads Huawei's semiconductor division, introduced this idea at a big tech conference in Shanghai.
They're planning to use a fresh design called LogicFolding in their next Kirin chips: think less internal wiring and more efficiency.
Over the past six years, Huawei has already rolled out hundreds of these innovative chips for everything from smartphones to AI computing, showing they're serious about staying competitive worldwide.