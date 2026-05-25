Huawei plans 1.4nm chips by 2031 using LogicFolding without EUV Technology May 25, 2026

Huawei just announced it wants to make ultra-tiny 1.4-nanometer chips by 2031 using its own "LogicFolding" tech.

This is a big deal because it could close the gap with TSMC, which plans to mass-produce similar chips in 2028.

What's wild is Huawei hopes to do this without relying on ASML's high-tech EUV machines, tools widely seen as necessary for mass-producing 5nm-class and more advanced chips.