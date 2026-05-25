Huawei plans 1.4nm chips by 2031 using LogicFolding without EUV
Huawei just announced it wants to make ultra-tiny 1.4-nanometer chips by 2031 using its own "LogicFolding" tech.
This is a big deal because it could close the gap with TSMC, which plans to mass-produce similar chips in 2028.
What's wild is Huawei hopes to do this without relying on ASML's high-tech EUV machines, tools widely seen as necessary for mass-producing 5nm-class and more advanced chips.
Huawei leads homegrown AI chip push
These next-generation chips are set to power Huawei's upcoming AI systems and are part of China's bigger push to build its own semiconductor industry, especially as US export bans have made things tough.
Since Huawei has been leading efforts to create homegrown AI chips after US restrictions cut off access to NVIDIA's most advanced semiconductors, making them a key player in China's race for tech independence.