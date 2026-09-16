Huawei says AI agents process 90%+ tokens by 2035

According to Huawei's "Intelligent World 2035: Turning Vision into Action" report, the number of AI agents could hit a mind-blowing 900 billion, way more than there are people on Earth.

To keep up with this growth, Huawei is rolling out new technology like autonomous security platforms and has published proposals for AI firewalls aimed at protecting enterprise AI systems, while security and privacy protection for autonomous agents is mentioned among the 10 technologies needed to support autonomous agents.

While China is pushing for rapid AI adoption, parts of the US technology industry are still debating coordinated limits on how quickly frontier capabilities improve.