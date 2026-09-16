Huawei says AI agents process 90%+ tokens by 2035
Huawei says that by 2035, AI-powered agents will handle more than 90% of all global AI token activity: basically, most digital decision-making and processing could be done by machines.
The company thinks this huge shift means we will need much faster computers and stronger security to keep things in check.
Huawei report projects 900 billion agents
According to Huawei's "Intelligent World 2035: Turning Vision into Action" report, the number of AI agents could hit a mind-blowing 900 billion, way more than there are people on Earth.
To keep up with this growth, Huawei is rolling out new technology like autonomous security platforms and has published proposals for AI firewalls aimed at protecting enterprise AI systems, while security and privacy protection for autonomous agents is mentioned among the 10 technologies needed to support autonomous agents.
While China is pushing for rapid AI adoption, parts of the US technology industry are still debating coordinated limits on how quickly frontier capabilities improve.